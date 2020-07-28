1/1
Joseph Maerkl
Endwell - Joseph Anthony Maerkl, age 94, of Endwell passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary, as well as two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by a brother, Daniel Maerkl (Alice) and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by son, Glenn Maerkl (Rose), Ocala FL, and daughter, Lorraine Hall, Oneonta NY, as well as grandchildren, Carolyn Smith (Greg) Tampa FL, Jonathan Maerkl (Serena), Jacksonville FL, great-grandchildren, Brayden, Spencer, and Lillian Maerkl, and Evan Smith. Joseph went into the Navy after graduating from North High School in Binghamton, and served in the Pacific during World War II. He worked at Vail Ballou Press for fifteen years before being hired by IBM, where he retired after 25 years of service. Joe was known as a kind and gentle family man with strong convictions, who also had a great sense of humor. He loved golf and coffee and was a fan of Tiger Woods and Dunkin' Donuts. Even with declining health Joe never gave up. He will be sorely missed by many who loved him. Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
