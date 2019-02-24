|
|
Joseph Nestor
Endicott - Joseph L. Nestor, age 84, of Endicott, died at Willow Point Nursing Home on the morning of February 20th after an extended illness. He is predeceased by his father Thomas, mother Catherine Fries, sister Florence, sister-in-law Suzanne, and brother-in-law Charles. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Nestor, daughter-in-law Anjali, brother Thomas, sister Patricia and brother-in-law George Hughes, brother and sister-in-law Frank and Phyllis LaBelle, sister and brother-in-law Grace and Charles Thomson and many nieces and nephews. Joe was a graduate of Union Endicott High School, Harpur College and Washburn School of Law. Joe loved books and was an avid reader. He worked in private practice, served as the Endicott Village attorney and as an acting village judge for many years. He was a life long parishioner of St. Ambrose in Endicott. Joe loved the game of golf from an early age and played for the Union Endicott Golf team in high school. In 1966, he went to Scotland to play in the Amateur at Carnoustie and won the first round. He was a member of the New York State Golf Association, and especially enjoyed working with the Association to organize and run tournaments. Most of all Joe loved people. He was well known for striking up conversation and making connections with people everywhere he went.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Point, who provided Joe with excellent care, compassion and friendship, so much so they became a second family.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 9:30 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Ambrose Church at 10 am. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Monday from 4-6 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019