Joseph P. Husnay Sr.
Conklin, NY - Joseph Patrick Husnay Sr., 83, of Conklin, NY passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side August 13th. He was predeceased by his son, David Kevin and his sister, Margaret Lynch. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann; two sons and two daughters; Joseph & Leah Husnay of Virginia, John Husnay of Binghamton, Debra & Mario Tucci of Binghamton, Danielle & Dave Watson of Pennsylvania; his ten grandchildren, Joe & Lena Husnay, Vanessa & David Husnay, Mario Jr., Sara & Mirella Tucci, and Briana, Ashlee & Victoria Ryder; and his six great-grandchildren, Micha, Sawyer, Julien, Roman, Harrison and Jonah. He is also survived by four brothers and two sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was a marksman and served as a member of the Army Military Police in Korea. He spent 42 years as a machine operator at Vail-Ballou Press and was an avid golfer. He spent many years on the golf course but only had one hole in one . He will be remembered for the great love he had for his family, his sarcastic sense of humor, and the time he spent with his soulmate, Mary Ann.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the Parish of Saints John & Andrew Church 1263 Vestal Ave in Binghamton with Rev. Msgr. Michael Meagher officiating. The family will welcome relatives and friends at the Church from 10 am until the time of Mass. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com
. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers send donations to Voices Recovery Center and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.