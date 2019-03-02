Resources
4/3/1982 - 3/2/2006

13 years today Joey. A quote once said "Life is a gift on loan from God". Your loan was more short term than most, but you lived life to the fullest. You were a gift and inspiration to us. A true blessing. One week ago today dad joined you in heaven. We are saddened that Dad isn't here with us, but joyous because you took his hand and welcomed him home; something dad looked forward to. Today we celebrate you Joey. In Peace & Love ~ Your Family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 2, 2019
