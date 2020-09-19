1/1
Joseph Polikart Caletka
Endicott - Joseph Polikart Caletka, "Mr. C", "Bepop", of Endicott, NY passed away at the age of 87 on September 17th, 2020. Joseph passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Born on September 6, 1933 in Binghamton, NY, Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Jean Caletka (Huggler); son David Caletka and wife Pamela, son Mark Caletka and wife Patricia, daughter Amy Radulski and husband Edward, son Timothy Caletka and wife Stacey; grandchildren Shauna Caletka, Joseph Radulski, Elizabeth Jenkins (Caletka), Paul Caletka, Melanie Caletka, Mackenzie Caletka, Adam Caletka; nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Joseph was predeceased by parents Polikart Caletka and Ursula Caletka (Baliga) and siblings Mary Selnekovic (Caletka), Stephen Caletka, and John Caletka. After his graduation from Binghamton High School in 1951, Joseph served in the US Army from 1951 to 1954 where he made rank of Sergeant. During his time in the Army, Joseph served in Germany as a tank driver during the Cold War. He began working at IBM in 1957 until his retirement in 1992. Throughout his life, Joseph was an active community member and dedicated much of his time to local clubs and organizations. He was an enthusiastic member of St. Joseph's Church in Endicott, and in his free time played softball, basketball, and golf. He was highlighted in a 2013 Press & Sun Bulletin article titled "Inspiration from an 80-year-old athlete". Joseph truly was an inspiration for so many. After his retirement, he dedicated his time to his friends and grandchildren who adored him. He was a wonderful husband, father, friend and a remarkable grandfather (Bepop). He will be remembered for his one of a kind sense of humor, a characteristic he maintained through his final days. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Lourdes Hospice, especially Aubrey, and Home Instead, for the care and compassion that was shown to Joseph during his time with them. Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:30am from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home Inc., 1905 Watson Blvd., Endicott, and at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Church, where a funeral mass will be offered. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Joseph may be made to St. Joseph's Church, Mercy House, Southern Tier Food Bank, Catholic School's of Broome County, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
