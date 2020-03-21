|
Joseph "Sox" Polosky, Sr.
Joseph "Sox" Polosky, Sr., 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 18th, 2020. Born in Binghamton, New York to his parents Joseph and Mary (Bolebruch), he served our nation in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946. Joe was a retired police officer protecting the citizens of the City of Binghamton for 25 years. Afterwards, he was employed as a security guard at GAF as well as at various funeral homes, where he made long lasting friendships (thank you Kevin and Mark). As a founding member of the Omega Mens Social Club, this close knit group of friends kept strong ties through faith, family and friendship (as well as a beer or a Manhattan) throughout its 60+ years of existence. He enjoyed travelling abroad with his wife and their 50 years of family gatherings at Melody Lake. He loved watching his grandchildren's activities and was extremely proud of their accomplishments and academic achievements, which brought about his signature smile. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, golf, and was proud of his hole-in-one on Ely Park hole #2. He was known for his quick wit and his ability to recall memories which was an amazing characteristic he held. His life longevity was proof that hard work and personal integrity pays off.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Stella. He was also predeceased by his 4 siblings (brother Tony; sisters Kathleen, Elsie, and Mary), thus ending the generation of his family. He is survived by his four children - Karen Shimp (Everett), Linda Ryan-Connors (Tom), Joseph Jr (Carol), and Kenneth (Marilyn) as well as several grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law Lucy Cole (Terry) and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joe to the St. Cyril's Organ Fund (St. Cyrils Church, Binghamton, NY) ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.
Due to the Virus there will a private Funeral Mass, and Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. And a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 29, 2020