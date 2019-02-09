Joseph Puhusky



Johnson City -



Joseph Puhusky, 89, went to be with his Lord, February 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years Dolores in 2007 and two sisters Mildred Staniezewski and Rozella Kotch. He is survived by his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Michael Bunts of Johnson City, 3 grandsons, Eric (Stacy), Nicholas (Ellen) and Ryan, 4 great-grandchildren; Molly, Ayla, Brooke and Zia, sister-in-law Marion Kwaitkowski, brother-in-law Thomas Czyzyk, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1947-48. He worked for the United States Postal Service having begun his career working on mail trains in NYC and later as a Postal Clerk in Binghamton, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church where he was a dedicated BINGO volunteer. He enjoyed jogging and physical fitness, maintaining a membership at Court Jester up until the time of his death.



The Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Wednesday at the Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Clinton St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Holy Spirit Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 pm Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Humane Society or Holy Spirit Church. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary