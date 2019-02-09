Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church
360 Clinton St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Puhusky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Puhusky

Obituary Flowers

Joseph Puhusky Obituary
Joseph Puhusky

Johnson City -

Joseph Puhusky, 89, went to be with his Lord, February 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years Dolores in 2007 and two sisters Mildred Staniezewski and Rozella Kotch. He is survived by his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Michael Bunts of Johnson City, 3 grandsons, Eric (Stacy), Nicholas (Ellen) and Ryan, 4 great-grandchildren; Molly, Ayla, Brooke and Zia, sister-in-law Marion Kwaitkowski, brother-in-law Thomas Czyzyk, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1947-48. He worked for the United States Postal Service having begun his career working on mail trains in NYC and later as a Postal Clerk in Binghamton, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church where he was a dedicated BINGO volunteer. He enjoyed jogging and physical fitness, maintaining a membership at Court Jester up until the time of his death.

The Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Wednesday at the Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Clinton St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Holy Spirit Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 pm Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Humane Society or Holy Spirit Church. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now