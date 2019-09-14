Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endwell, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endwell, NY
Endicott - Joseph Anthony Randesi, 89, passed away peacefully at Mercy House in Endicott on September 11, 2019. Joe was predeceased by his wife Toni, Parents Sam and Philomena Randesi, siblings Sam, Mary, Janet and son in law, Raymond E. Schmidt.

Joe is survived by his three daughters Joelyn Schmidt, Robin (Dominick) DiFulvio and Cathy (Mark) Marrongelli; four grandchildren Erica (Gino) D'Alessandro, Marissa (Jeffrey) Hahn, Mark (Haley) Marrongelli, Nicholas (Dame Guzman) DiFulvio; four great grandchildren Mia & Giancarlo D'Alessandro and Hudson & Harper Hahn. He is also survived by his brother Anthony (Paula) Randesi, sister in law Sally Randesi and special cousin Vincent Randesi. And numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe will always be remembered for his sense of humor and love for his family.

A special thank you to his caregivers Barb, Maria and Patty and all the dedicated staff at Mercy House.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 11 am at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at church Monday from 9:30 am until Mass time at 11 am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
