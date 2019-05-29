Joseph Stafford



Binghamton - Joseph "Jim" Stafford passed away on May 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Myles Heffron. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Adaline Silba Stafford; his son Jimmy (Lisa) Stafford; his stepchildren Dale Ann (Patrick) Murray and Steven Champoux. Also surviving are his grandchildren Patrick Murray and Kari (Mark) Strabo; great grandchildren Eleanor and Anthony Strabo. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and a Veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the US Navy. He was a retired member of Local 693 having worked for Herlihy Trucking for 30 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10am until 11am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Binghamton. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Catholic Charities. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2019