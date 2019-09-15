|
|
Joseph Stenta
Conklin - Joseph Stenta, 79, entered into eternal life on September 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Corradino and Arianella Stenta and his infant sister, Lucia Stenta. Also gone before him, was his father and mother-in-law, John and Marion Mastronardi and his brother-in-laws, Elvio Capozzi and Antonio Cipolla, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Maryanna Stenta and his two daughters, Teresa and Dana Stockton and Alicia Mastronardi and Kevin Moriarty. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, who he adored and loved more than life itself, Tashianna, Alexandra and Katarina Stockton and Dante and Anthony Mastronardi, his siblings, Filomena Capozzi and Carl Wilson, Maria Lucia Cipolla, and Tony and Clare Anne Stenta. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special cousin in Australia, Adela Orlandi, and special friends Lou and Sharon Galli. Born in Casacanditella, Italy in 1940, Joe immigrated to the United States with his family when he was twenty years old. Joe was a great provider and a dedicated, loving family man. He will be remembered for his generosity, his beautiful gardens and their bounty that he shared with everyone, his love of hunting and the art of making homemade wine. He was a dedicated employee of 39 years at National Pipe and Plastics, where he made many life-long friends and a former member of the Mens' Abruzzese Club and the Elks Club, Kirkwood, NY. We would like to recognize Dr. Gauri Bhard-Waj, whom he considered not only his doctor, but a friend, and also all of the amazing staff and patients at UHS Dialysis who became like a family to him, as well as all of the incredible health care providers who have helped Joe through these past few years. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 18 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 192 Court Street, Binghamton. Family and friends are invited to call at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton on Tuesday, September 17, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Upstate Cerebral Palsey, 258 Genesee St., Mezz. Floor, Utica, NY 13502. Please indicate Scalzo ICF on the memo line. Donations will benefit the residential living center for children with autism and other special needs, where Joe's grandson, Dante Mastronardi, resides.
Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019