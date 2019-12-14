|
Joseph T. Buchel
On Wednesday December 11, 2019 Joseph T. Buchel loving brother, uncle and friend entered into eternal rest after a courageous battle with infectious disease caused by a torn esepoghus. Joseph worked for Giant/WEIS markets for over 30 years. He loved to fish, hunt, shopping at the thrift stores and was meticulous about his cars and overall appearance. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Joan (Skapik) Buchel and infant niece Christina Murphy. Joseph is survived by his sisters Honora (HB and Jim) Walling, Johanna Buchel one extraordinary niece Shannan (Adam) Leonard , and extended families of the Wallings and Barkers. At Joseph's request there will be no calling hours. Don't think of me as gone when you look up into the stars and see the most brightest one and know that it is I who is looking down at all of you, and I'm finally at peace. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 22, 2019