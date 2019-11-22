|
Joseph T. Fullerton
Stroudsburg - Joseph T. Fullerton, 85, of Stroudsburg, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He was the husband of Sheila (Whalen) Fullerton with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.
Born on April 20, 1934 in Teaneck, NJ, he was a son of the late Thomas and Louise (Schuck) Fullerton and lived in Monroe County for the past 19 years moving from Candor, NY.
He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1956 and worked as a computer programmer for I.B.M. for 33 years.
Joe was a member of The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg.
In addition to his wife, surviving are six children, Thomas Fullerton and wife Cindy of Wade, NC, Dennis Fullerton and wife Laura of Converse, TX, Molly Hinchcliffe and husband Richard of Candor, NY, Jeanne Fullerton and husband Timothy Meyer of McKean, Frances Fullerton and husband James White of Valatie, NY and Joseph Fullerton of Groton, NY; seven grandchildren Amy, Daniel, Colleen, Christine, Teresa, Brittany, and Fiona. And great-grandchildren Zachary, Madeline, Ian, Ruby, Sebastian, and Lily; and a brother, Thomas Fullerton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Richter.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, November 24, from 2:00 to 4:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Services will be held on Monday, November 25, at The Church of St. Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing at 11:30AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon with Rev. Carmen Perry as celebrant. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
Memorial remembrances may be made to a .
