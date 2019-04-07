|
Joseph T. Muhr
Vestal - Joseph T. Muhr, 86, of Vestal, NY and formerly of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY. He was the companion of Carol Belva and the husband of the late Nancy A. (Becker) Muhr. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Thomas) Muhr.
Joe served honorably in the United States Air Force. He worked as an engineer and programmer for IBM. Joe was a devoted father and was always generous to his family and friends. He was a warm person with a wonderful sense of humor. Joe was an avid golfer and enjoyed the time he spent with his walking and golfing friends. Joe was an excellent chef who delighted in preparing gourmet dinners for friends, and he was an unpretentious connoisseur of fine wines. Joe's friends could count on him for advice on topics ranging from what car to buy to what might fit in 39-across of the Saturday NY Times crossword. Joe and Carol walked beaches at resorts throughout the US and Caribbean.
Survivors: In addition to his loving companion Carol, he will be lovingly remembered by his sons Joseph T. Muhr of Endicott, NY and Stephen (Julie) Muhr of Vestal, NY; sister Dorothy R. Pearson; grandsons Dustin and Jared McGlochlin; niece Joanne Ford; and nephew Tom Pearson.
Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Joe's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lend-A-Hand, c/o Press & Sun-Bulletin, PO Box 1270, Binghamton, NY 13902 or to Meals On Wheels of Western Broome, 705 W Main Street, Endicott, NY 13760.
