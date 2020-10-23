Joseph T. RudballKirkwood - aka Mayor of Valley Vista Court, 77,passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Wilson Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Zenon and Aldona Rudball. He is survived by his wife Ruth (Wescott) Rudball; children Lisa and Mark Lewis, Laura and Roger Dimick, Ted and Melissa Adams, Bob and Tonya Adams; grandchildren Holly (Thom) Blauvelt, Mary (Andy) Johnson, Beccah Carley, RJ (Marisa) Dimick, Kara, Jakob, Zechariah, Cheyanne; great grandchildren Mina, Jayde, Quinn, Skyler, Abigail, Harlem, Elijah. Joe was a retired teacher from Maine Endwell where he loved teaching. He enjoyed gardening and fishing and after many years of fishing he finally caught the big one at the St. Lawrence River. Grandpa always said to the grandkids "bang, zoom, straight to the moon!" Now, we say to Grandpa, "bang, zoom, straight to Heaven." A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday at 1pm at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City from 11am-1pm.