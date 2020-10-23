1/1
Joseph T. Rudball
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph T. Rudball

Kirkwood - aka Mayor of Valley Vista Court, 77,passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Wilson Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Zenon and Aldona Rudball. He is survived by his wife Ruth (Wescott) Rudball; children Lisa and Mark Lewis, Laura and Roger Dimick, Ted and Melissa Adams, Bob and Tonya Adams; grandchildren Holly (Thom) Blauvelt, Mary (Andy) Johnson, Beccah Carley, RJ (Marisa) Dimick, Kara, Jakob, Zechariah, Cheyanne; great grandchildren Mina, Jayde, Quinn, Skyler, Abigail, Harlem, Elijah. Joe was a retired teacher from Maine Endwell where he loved teaching. He enjoyed gardening and fishing and after many years of fishing he finally caught the big one at the St. Lawrence River. Grandpa always said to the grandkids "bang, zoom, straight to the moon!" Now, we say to Grandpa, "bang, zoom, straight to Heaven." A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday at 1pm at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City from 11am-1pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved