Joseph W. (Joe) Farley-Kelly
Joseph (Joe) W. Farley-Kelly

Binghamton - Joseph (Joe) W. Farley-Kelly, 60, of Binghamton, NY (formerly of Delhi, NY) passed away July 23rd, 2020 at home after a short, but nonetheless courageous battle with Colon Cancer.

Joe is predeceased by his best friends Alana Bertch, Jeffrey Biggar and his beloved dog York.

Joe is survived by his husband of thirteen years, Michael H. Farley-Kelly of Binghamton, NY and their beloved dog Quinn. His parents, Larry and Helen (Martin) Kelly of Delhi, NY. His sister, Colleen (Kelly) Edwards and Albert Edwards of Delhi, NY, His sister Wanda (Kelly) Agans and Robert (Bob) Agans of Delhi, NY. The mother of his children, June Barriger of Delhi, NY. By his children, Lynn and Mark DePalma of Utica, NY. His son, Keith Kelly and Jordan Denius of DeFuniak Springs, FL. His daughter-in-law, Jamie (Prusinowski) Kelly of Bordentown, NJ. His son, Adam and Tasha (Ramos) Kelly of Bainbridge, NY, His 7 grandchildren. Katherine, Samantha, Julianna, Bentley, Aiden, Owen and Benjamin. (Grandchild # 8 due August 2020) He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as coworkers and friends that he held close to his heart.

Born on July 3rd, 1960 in Stamford, NY, Joe went on to graduate from Delaware Academy in 1978. He volunteered for and later became a board member for the American Red Cross. He worked for several retail companies like Great American. Before spending his career with Walmart. Joe celebrated 25 years with Walmart on June 12, 2020.

Joe is and was an avid fan of lighthouses. Much to the delight (and sometimes, chagrin) of his family and friends. He often boasted to have visited many (If not all) lighthouses within the Northeastern USA. His favorite being Cape Neddick (Nubble) located in York, Maine.

Burial Services will be held at the discretion of his family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe's honor and memory to either The American Cancer Society, or to Hospice of Binghamton.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
