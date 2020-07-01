1/1
Joseph W. Rigoli Jr.
1942 - 2020
Joseph W. Rigoli, Jr.

Owego - Joseph W. Rigoli Jr., 78, of Owego, NY passed away on June 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family following an extended battle with complications from cancer surgery. He was predeceased by his eldest child, Michael in 2001. Joe is survived by his wife, Kim of Owego, NY; daughter, Michele of Binghamton, NY; son, Scott of Nashua, NH; son, Anthony of Vestal, NY; daughter, Brittany Jo of Apalachin, NY; grandson, Michael of York, PA; his loving dog and companion Annie, and many friends and family. Joe was born in Boston, MA on February 14, 1942 to Joseph W. Rigoli Sr. and Paula Moriana. He graduated from Waltham High School in Massachusetts. He was employed by Hadco/Sanmina Corp. in both New Hampshire and New York. Most recently, he worked for Dick's Sporting Goods in the Lodge, a job he dreamed of during his years in management. Joe was an avid sportsman who was passionate about hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He especially looked forward to his yearly trips to Black Lake with his friends, son and grandson and also made sure he spent plenty of time at "deer camp". Joe loved music, laughter and enjoying nature from his front porch. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Mikeska Funeral Home, 161 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mikeska Funeral Home
161 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

