|
|
Josephine Amorese
Endicott - Josephine Amorese, 87 of Endicott, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Mercy House. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in April of 2017. She is survived by her children, Frank (Rosie) Amorese, Suzie (Paul) Colonna, Terry (Steve Frate) Amorese, Joe (Laura) Amorese, Mary Beth (Matt) Millard; her grandchildren, Lindsay Amorese, Daniel (Stephanie) Amorese, Joe Colonna and his fiancé, Sarah, Gina Colonna and her fiancé, Zack, Ben (Liz) Amorese, Jaclyn and Allyson Amorese, Charley and Mia Millard; her brothers and sisters, Vince (Marlene) Colapietro, Bob Colapietro and Diane Turner, Lucy Colapietro, Toni McCarty; her sister-in-law, Grace Amorese; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Mercy House for the kind and compassionate care of Josephine. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 12 Noon at St. Anthony of Padua Church 306 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony's Church on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until time of Mass at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 24 to June 25, 2019