|
|
Josephine B. Allio
Endicott - Josephine B. Allio, 87 of Endicott, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Emilia Allio; her brothers, Remo, Ben and Frank Allio. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine Allio; her nieces, Maria Allio and Dr. Andrea Allio; her nephews, Ben (Michelle) Allio, Vincent (Melanie) Allio; her grand-nephews, Jarad and Brandon Novak, Eric Prybyliski, Derrick Allio; her grand-niece, Caitlin Allio. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a retired manager of IBM Owego. Jo was generous to a fault. She cared deeply for her family and friends who benefitted often from her endless kindness and giving nature. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 306 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony's Church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 26, 2019