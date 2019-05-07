Services
Laskowski Funeral Home
367 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-6127
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park,
3997 Vestal Road
Vestal, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Romanoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine B. Romanoski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine B. Romanoski Obituary
Josephine B Romanoski

Johnson City - Josephine B Romanoski, 100, Johnson City, passed away February 27, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She's now reunited with her spouse, Walter Romanoski, siblings Ann Carasea, Dolores Korba, Helen LaNave, Angeline Chadwick, and John Rudgick.

Aunt Jo was a fun, generous to all, loving person. She is and always will be our "special" Aunt Jo.

A memorial service with Deacon Ed Blaine, St James Church, will be 11am at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Vestal Road, Vestal at their chapel May 9, 2019.

Cremation arrangements made by Laskowski Funeral Home with City Cremation in Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now