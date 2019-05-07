|
|
Josephine B Romanoski
Johnson City - Josephine B Romanoski, 100, Johnson City, passed away February 27, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She's now reunited with her spouse, Walter Romanoski, siblings Ann Carasea, Dolores Korba, Helen LaNave, Angeline Chadwick, and John Rudgick.
Aunt Jo was a fun, generous to all, loving person. She is and always will be our "special" Aunt Jo.
A memorial service with Deacon Ed Blaine, St James Church, will be 11am at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Vestal Road, Vestal at their chapel May 9, 2019.
Cremation arrangements made by Laskowski Funeral Home with City Cremation in Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 7, 2019