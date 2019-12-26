|
Josephine "Josie" Butts
Binghamton - Our beloved mother and grandmother Josephine "Josie" Butts, 94, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Josie was a loving, kind and generous. Her favorite hobbies were traveling the county looking for a bowl of homemade soup and a good bingo game.
She was predeceased by husband, Louis, Jr. and daughters Judi and Sharon. Josie is survived by six generations of her family, children Mary Lou Hammond, Louis and Sandy Butts, III, six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and six great great children and great great great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, December 27, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Dr. Steven Chastain officiating. Interment will follow services in Hawleyton Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 am. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019