Josephine C. Orasin
Endicott - Josephine C. Orasin, 98, of Endicott passed away on October 12. She was predeceased by her husband Frank and son Michael, parents Anton and Josephine Kos, siblings Tony Kos and Ann Payne.
Josephine is survived by her children Frank (Carolyn), Charles (Donna) Orasin, Marianne(Bob) Ford, Linda Orasin, Patricia(David) Zylka, daughter-in-law LeeAnn Orasin, grandchildren Bob, Carolyn and Michael Ford, David and Kelly Orasin, Stephanie Geiger, Jennifer Marcello, Sarah Gililland, Ashley Orasin, Jaclyn and David Zylka, great-grandchildren Finley and Wyatt Geiger, sisters Vickie Stefko, Mayme O'Pecko, brother-in-law Paul Payne, and many nieces, nephews and long-time friends.
Josie was proud of her Slovenian heritage and was a devout Catholic. She was a parishioner of St. Ambrose Church and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. In addition to being an incredible homemaker, she worked as a cleaning lady, a cafeteria worker at IBM Owego, and as a hairdresser in the beauty shop she operated out of her home.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 am in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Private burial to follow. Local arrangements are through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, Forest City.
Donations may be made in Josie's name to St. Ambrose Church, Washington Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760, or to Mom's House 770 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 20019, or to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Center for Successful Aging, 5601 Loch Raven Blvd, RMB 502, Baltimore, MD 21239.
