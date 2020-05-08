Josephine E. "Jo" KovarikEndicott - "Yes, Mom," we did thank the Good Lord today that on a crisp springtime morning you fulfilled your longtime wish to privately take your last breath at home, surrounded by your loving family. Mom took her final walk to join Dad - Steve Kovarik, son-in-law Doyle Englehart, and brothers Frank & Anthony Sevcik up to the sunny blue skies on May 5th, 2020 at 102 ½ years young!Mom was born on a farm in Union Center on October 15th, 1917 to Julie & Frank L. Sevcik, Sr. The family moved to Hayes Ave., Endicott in 1929 and she then married Steve Kovarik in 1939 up the hill at St. Joseph's Church.Mom worked her entire life at EJ, BMC, and Cadre; finally retiring in 1979 from GE- Westover, giving her more time to enjoy her sewing, baking, & attacking dandelions with a vengeance! Mom was also very proud of being a two-time breast cancer survivor!She and Steve raised their two proud daughters who survive her, Sandra Lee Englehart, Binghamton and Debbie (Russell) Camp, Endicott. Mom is also survived by her grandson Lee (Amy) Englehart, Binghamton, granddaughters Jennifer Rae Camp, Endicott and Christin Marie Camp & "Roxy," Myrtle Beach, SC. Also, great grandchildren Meranda & Zachary (Alecia) Englehart; great great grandchildren Max, Nora, & Wesley and goddaughter Eileen Sablich, as well as numerous nieces & nephews from the Sharak, Sablich, Cashman, Pokorak, & Monforte families! The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice who helped us navigate the last few months of Mom's journey. As Mom always said, "God willing and health permitting," there will be a mass and farewell to follow at a later time. You were a gift to cherish - God love you, and we do too!