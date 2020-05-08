Josephine E. "Jo" Kovarik
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine E. "Jo" Kovarik

Endicott - "Yes, Mom," we did thank the Good Lord today that on a crisp springtime morning you fulfilled your longtime wish to privately take your last breath at home, surrounded by your loving family. Mom took her final walk to join Dad - Steve Kovarik, son-in-law Doyle Englehart, and brothers Frank & Anthony Sevcik up to the sunny blue skies on May 5th, 2020 at 102 ½ years young!Mom was born on a farm in Union Center on October 15th, 1917 to Julie & Frank L. Sevcik, Sr. The family moved to Hayes Ave., Endicott in 1929 and she then married Steve Kovarik in 1939 up the hill at St. Joseph's Church.Mom worked her entire life at EJ, BMC, and Cadre; finally retiring in 1979 from GE- Westover, giving her more time to enjoy her sewing, baking, & attacking dandelions with a vengeance! Mom was also very proud of being a two-time breast cancer survivor!She and Steve raised their two proud daughters who survive her, Sandra Lee Englehart, Binghamton and Debbie (Russell) Camp, Endicott. Mom is also survived by her grandson Lee (Amy) Englehart, Binghamton, granddaughters Jennifer Rae Camp, Endicott and Christin Marie Camp & "Roxy," Myrtle Beach, SC. Also, great grandchildren Meranda & Zachary (Alecia) Englehart; great great grandchildren Max, Nora, & Wesley and goddaughter Eileen Sablich, as well as numerous nieces & nephews from the Sharak, Sablich, Cashman, Pokorak, & Monforte families! The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice who helped us navigate the last few months of Mom's journey. As Mom always said, "God willing and health permitting," there will be a mass and farewell to follow at a later time. You were a gift to cherish - God love you, and we do too!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 8 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Josie was a wonderful caring woman. She brought much joy to so many. She will be greatly missed. So grateful to have many wonderful memories of her. Love & prayers to you all. ❤
Karen
Family
May 9, 2020
You will certainly be missed Josie, you were such a loving caring person. Always thinking of others , it was a privilege to know you. Love and prayers for your family.
Barb Miller
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved