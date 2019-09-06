Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Glen Aubrey - Josephine (Bevilacqua) Haus, 90, of Glen Aubrey, NY passed away Tuesday afternoon September 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Haus, her daughter Dorothy Merril, her grandson Brandon Haus, and four siblings. She is survived by her children Gail (Robert) Phillips, Dale (Skip) and Terri Haus, Salvatore (Pamela) Haus, Frank (Kelly) Haus, Mary (David) Benedict, Gary (Tracey) Haus, Francis (Sandy) Dunbar, 60 Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren, her sister Geraldine Bates, also many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was a retired Bus Driver for the Union Endicott School System with 28 years of service. Funeral Services will be held Sunday 4:00 pm at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, with the Rev. James P. Serowik officiating. The Family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Sunday from 2:00 pm until time of Funeral Service at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Haus may be made to Maine Volunteer Emergency Squad, 2658 NYS Rt. 26, Maine, NY 13802
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
