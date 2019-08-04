|
Josephine (Tomik) Hudak
- - Josephine Hudak, 92 years young, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 16th 2019, after a period of declining health. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Frank Hudak, parents John and Anna Tomik, brothers John, Tony, Henry, Michael, and Francis; sisters Rosie and Betty; and daughter-in-law Lynn Hudak. She is survived by her sons Bob Hudak and his partner, Helene Gibbens, and Jon Hudak; grandchildren Mark and Anne Hudak, Steven and Michelle Hudak and their dog Stewart, Luke and Andrea Hudak, Jana Hudak, and Great Granddaughter Gabriella Hudak; brother Dr. William and Mary Tomik, sister Margie and Ron Crerar. Also Surviving Josephine are Diane (Matt) Holleran, whom she considered her daughter, and their children Casey and Kyle; along with numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Carl Tomik.
Known as "Coy", "Grandma Coy", and "Aunt Coy", to family and friends, she was employed at GAF/Ansco for many years, as well as IBM Endicott where she received numerous Suggestion Awards, for changes which improved the efficiency of her departments. Coy was known for her endless jokes, humorous personality and always telling it like she saw it. She was the life of the party and the Tomik family historian. She loved her family and was always willing to help those in need. She cherished her summers at Lake Titus in the Adirondacks with her son Bob and his family. She would now tell us, "Blah, blah, blah, wrap it up."
The Tomik/Hudak family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr Sae Jun Park for his unconditional care of almost 40 years; Linda Gaige, Sharon Field, Linda Spatol, and Brookdale West, for their loving care shown to Coy over the years. But most of all, endless and overwhelming gratitude needs to be given to Gretchen and Michael Tomik for their tireless, consistent and dedicated efforts that certainly extended Coy's quality of life. A special thank you to all the staff at Willow Point N1 for the exceptional care given to Josephine over the last 3 months. Their compassion and professionalism amazed the family each and every day.
Honoring Coy's wishes, a memorial service will be held locally at the convenience of the family, and also at Lake Titus in Malone, New York at a future date. Kindly share your reflections of Coy on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019