Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church
148 Clinton St
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Balch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. (Tokos) Balch


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine M. (Tokos) Balch Obituary
Josephine M. Balch (Tokos)

Johnson City - On Thursday, March 7, 2019 Josephine went peacefully to be with the Lord. Born March 15, 1931, she was 87. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Leonard (Butch)Balch; daughters Cathy and Robin Smith; Cindy Balch; son Leonard, Jr.(Sam) and Karen Balch; grandchildren Brandon and Melissa Smith, Brittany and Brian Bahurinsky, Nicholas Balch, Stephen Balch; great grandchildren Emma Jo Bahurinsky and Joselyn Smith; several nephews, nieces, cousins and faithful dogs Max and Toby. She was predeceased by her parents Louis and Angeline Tokos; brothers and sisters in law John and Annamae Tokos; William and Dorothy Tokos. Josephine worked at the Johnson City High School for more than 20 years. She loved to cook, bake and spending the summers on Cayuga Lake. Josephine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, always giving to others before herself. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her - You will always be in our hearts!. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, at 10AM, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, 148 Clinton St, Binghamton. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4PM-7PM, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Josephine to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now