|
|
Josephine M. Balch (Tokos)
Johnson City - On Thursday, March 7, 2019 Josephine went peacefully to be with the Lord. Born March 15, 1931, she was 87. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Leonard (Butch)Balch; daughters Cathy and Robin Smith; Cindy Balch; son Leonard, Jr.(Sam) and Karen Balch; grandchildren Brandon and Melissa Smith, Brittany and Brian Bahurinsky, Nicholas Balch, Stephen Balch; great grandchildren Emma Jo Bahurinsky and Joselyn Smith; several nephews, nieces, cousins and faithful dogs Max and Toby. She was predeceased by her parents Louis and Angeline Tokos; brothers and sisters in law John and Annamae Tokos; William and Dorothy Tokos. Josephine worked at the Johnson City High School for more than 20 years. She loved to cook, bake and spending the summers on Cayuga Lake. Josephine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, always giving to others before herself. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her - You will always be in our hearts!. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, at 10AM, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, 148 Clinton St, Binghamton. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4PM-7PM, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Josephine to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019