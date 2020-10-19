Josephine M. ChapmanBinghamton - Josephine Chapman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was born into eternal life on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 after succumbing to Covid-19. Josephine is survived by her husband of 64 years, John E. Chapman, five children, Kathleen Mecca, (Rick), Elaine Miller (Greg), John Chapman, (Missy), Laura Rosics, (Mickey), and Colleen Cortese, (Chris). Josephine is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. God and family were everything to Josephine - the center of her life.The greatest gift given to us by our mother and father is an unshakable faith in God, knowing that we live on in eternity after our job is done in this "Valley of Tears". Because of this Josephine was not afraid of dying, for she knew where she would be going. Her one wish was for all who knew and loved her to pray for the repose of her soul after her death and have Masses said for her.Josephine became a nurse in 1955 when she graduated from Binghamton State Hospital School of Nursing, and also trained at Harper College and Morrisania General Hospital in Bronx, NY. She worked as a nurse at the Binghamton Psychiatric Center, Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton General Hospital, and Broome Developmental Center. Before retiring, Josephine was a customer service representative at Marine Midland Bank in Binghamton.A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.