|
|
Josephine M. Kika
- - Josephine M. Kika, 91, passed away June 30, 2019. She is survived by her children Edward (Deborah) Kika, Joseph (Gail) Kika and Mary (Mike) Shields, 9 grandchildren, her sister Hilda Wood and brother Steve Snopek. She was a longtime member of the Ascension Lutheran Church and it's Womens Society. She was also a member of the Slovak Lutheran Club and the Czechoslovak Moravan Club. She enjoyed BINGO, knitting and crocheting, but most of all she enjoyed her family and being a loving mother and grandmother.
Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Slovak Lutheran Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donate to the in her memory. Read her full obituary at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 3, 2019