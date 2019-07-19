|
|
Josephine "Jo-Jo" M. (Longo) Sotak
Binghamton - Josephine "Jo-Jo" M. (Longo) Sotak, 98, of Binghamton, died Tuesday July 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph M. Sotak; her sisters Philomena Longo, Marguerite Klement, Angie and Bob Pflug and her brother Vito and Margaret Longo. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Patty Sotak, Kirkwood and by her three grandchildren Kasandra, Brandon and Mikayla Sotak; her sister Ann Mearin; several nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Binghamton. She enjoyed baking and cooking. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd Fairview Home. Josephine was a devoted mother and grandmother who always put everyone else first. Anyone who knew her knows how she can light up a room with her laughs and fun times. She enjoyed a nice glass of wine as well as spending time with her grand dogs.
Her legacy will forever be remembered.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Monday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 19 to July 21, 2019