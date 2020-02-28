Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Merrette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Merrette


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Merrette Obituary
Josephine Merrette

Johnson City - Josephine (Jo) Merrette, beloved mother and grandmother, died on January 25, 2020. She was born in 1930 to late James V. and Angelina Caciola. She was predeceased by 6 siblings: Anna DiCerchio, Natalie Ferraro, Florence Mollo, Charles Caciola, Mary Bloom and James J. Caciola. Josephine is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Joseph Merrette, Jr. She is survived by her children Stephen (Graciela) Merrette and Michele (Erik) Shore and foster-daughter Rosemarie Angeline and 4 beloved grandchildren Laura Valmy, Joseph Merrette, Luke and Amanda Shore, and numerous nieces and nephews. Josephine was a former employee of Ansco/GAF Corp. and also Broome Community College. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, opera and most importantly -spending time with her family, taking great joy in celebrating holidays, birthdays, marriages, graduations and other special family events. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Paul's Church, Chenango St., Binghamton on March 28, 2020 at 9:30am. The family will receive friends at St. Paul's Church at 8:30am, prior to the start of Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 232 Main St., Binghamton, NY or ACHIEVE 125 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY. Funeral Arrangements are by the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now