|
|
Josephine Merrette
Johnson City - Josephine (Jo) Merrette, beloved mother and grandmother, died on January 25, 2020. She was born in 1930 to late James V. and Angelina Caciola. She was predeceased by 6 siblings: Anna DiCerchio, Natalie Ferraro, Florence Mollo, Charles Caciola, Mary Bloom and James J. Caciola. Josephine is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Joseph Merrette, Jr. She is survived by her children Stephen (Graciela) Merrette and Michele (Erik) Shore and foster-daughter Rosemarie Angeline and 4 beloved grandchildren Laura Valmy, Joseph Merrette, Luke and Amanda Shore, and numerous nieces and nephews. Josephine was a former employee of Ansco/GAF Corp. and also Broome Community College. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, opera and most importantly -spending time with her family, taking great joy in celebrating holidays, birthdays, marriages, graduations and other special family events. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Paul's Church, Chenango St., Binghamton on March 28, 2020 at 9:30am. The family will receive friends at St. Paul's Church at 8:30am, prior to the start of Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 232 Main St., Binghamton, NY or ACHIEVE 125 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY. Funeral Arrangements are by the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 26, 2020