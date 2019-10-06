|
Josephine (Apalovich) Norton
Endicott
Josephine (Apalovich) Norton, 90, of Endicott passed away on September 22, 2019 in Casselberry, FL after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband William J. Norton Sr., parents Mary and John Apalovich Sr., brother and sister-in-law John Apalovich Jr. (Mildred), sisters and brother-in-laws Mary Moreau (Ed), Helen Gazdik (Joe) , and Velma Dwornik (Mike). She is survived by her three sons, Frank J. Norton, Altamonte Springs, FL, William J. Norton Jr., Ledyard, CT, and David A. Norton, Casselberry, FL. Also three grandchildren William J. Norton III, Colleen Norton, and Christy Norton, all of Ledyard, CT. Also several nieces and nephews. Josie was born and raised in Endicott, NY and graduated from Union-Endicott High School in 1947. Josie was a member of the Czechoslovak Moravian Club of Binghamton, NY. and former president of the Endicott-Vestal Police Wives Club. Her biggest passion was her three children. Her other passions were playing Bingo and playing the slot machines at Tioga Downs, Turning Stone, Atlantic City, Biloxi, and the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, FL. She loved to watch sports. She barely missed any game that her kids were involved in and she loved watching the Yankees and Orlando Magic basketball on TV. She was a great cook and all of her special dishes will be missed. Starting in 1984, her and her husband began spending their winters in Florida, and after her husband's passing in 2007, she stayed in Florida most of the year but still enjoyed coming home to Endicott for several weeks each summer to see family and friends. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9th 10:00 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday, Oct 8th from 4-7 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019