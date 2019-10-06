Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (Apalovich) Norton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine (Apalovich) Norton Obituary
Josephine (Apalovich) Norton
Endicott

Josephine (Apalovich) Norton, 90, of Endicott passed away on September 22, 2019 in Casselberry, FL after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband William J. Norton Sr., parents Mary and John Apalovich Sr., brother and sister-in-law John Apalovich Jr. (Mildred), sisters and brother-in-laws Mary Moreau (Ed), Helen Gazdik (Joe) , and Velma Dwornik (Mike). She is survived by her three sons, Frank J. Norton, Altamonte Springs, FL, William J. Norton Jr., Ledyard, CT, and David A. Norton, Casselberry, FL. Also three grandchildren William J. Norton III, Colleen Norton, and Christy Norton, all of Ledyard, CT. Also several nieces and nephews. Josie was born and raised in Endicott, NY and graduated from Union-Endicott High School in 1947. Josie was a member of the Czechoslovak Moravian Club of Binghamton, NY. and former president of the Endicott-Vestal Police Wives Club. Her biggest passion was her three children. Her other passions were playing Bingo and playing the slot machines at Tioga Downs, Turning Stone, Atlantic City, Biloxi, and the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, FL. She loved to watch sports. She barely missed any game that her kids were involved in and she loved watching the Yankees and Orlando Magic basketball on TV. She was a great cook and all of her special dishes will be missed. Starting in 1984, her and her husband began spending their winters in Florida, and after her husband's passing in 2007, she stayed in Florida most of the year but still enjoyed coming home to Endicott for several weeks each summer to see family and friends. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9th 10:00 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday, Oct 8th from 4-7 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now