Kiser Funeral Home
1020 State Road
Cheraw, SC 29520
843-537-4761
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Josette Lyn Oxendine

Society Hill - Josette Lyn "Fuzzy" Winslow-Oxendine, 41 of Society Hill, SC

Josette passed away tragically and unexpectedly in the early hours of February 23, 2019. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC. Visit www.kiserfuneralhome.com to send an e-condolence.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 28, 2019
