Apalachin - If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane we'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again…Surrounded by his family and those who meant the world to him, Joshua M. Smith, 45, of Apalachin went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019 following a courageous battle with Cancer.
Josh is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Amy; and his three beloved sons: Isaac, Eli and Albert; and two special foster children: Ella Rae and Richard. In addition Josh is survived by his mother Pamela Ward Smith (Harry); his father Bruce Smith (Cindy); his three brothers: Jason (Eleanor) Smith; Christopher (Carrie) Smith; Ryan (Sarah) Smith; two step sisters: Ashley Swackhammer Wells and Alyssa Trimarchi; and a very close friend Jeff. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Josh was greeted at the gates of heaven by his devoted maternal grandparents Albert and Orvella Ward; paternal grandparents Herbert and Viva Smith; along with one aunt and four uncles.
Josh was a loving son, husband, brother and father who gave his all. He loved farming, logging and tinkering on motors, motorcycles and tractors. Josh taught his boys to love life and laugh often. He had a giving heart and tried to help everyone he met.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, May 9th from 11 to 12 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of his life will follow at 12 pm. Memories, condolences or your favorite photo may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
.......And as Josh would say……."Catch you on the flip side"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 4, 2019