Joshua Nathaniel Brooks
Asheville, NC - Joshua Nathaniel Brooks, 45, formerly of Greene, slipped his earthly bonds of this world and went to be with our Lord following a traumatic head injury on November 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Grace Oliver Brooks of South Carolina and Greene. Joshua is survived by his father and step-mother, Robert and Lynn Brooks of Greene; brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Kim Brooks and their daughter, Julianne of Rochester; aunt and uncle, John and Cherrie Clark of Greene; uncle, Daniel Oliver of Greene; aunt, Maxine Cook of Greene; nephews, Jonah Barnett and Jesse Bryant of Texas; sister, Renee Bryant of State of Washington and brother, Daniel Bryant of Maryland. His smile and keen sense of humor will be forever with us. He enjoyed hunting, sports and loved children. His athletic prowess as a left-handed pitcher and hitter from Little League through Greene High School baseball was recognized by many. He was also quarterback of the football team. He eventually settled in Asheville, NC where he resided several years until his death. Friends of the family may call Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Curtis Whitman will immediately follow calling hours at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to First Congregational Church Memorial Fund 28 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
