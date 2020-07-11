1/
Joyce A. Balles
1932 - 2020
Joyce A. Balles

Endicott - Joyce A. Balles, 87 of Endicott passed away Fri. evening July 10, 2020 at Vestal Park Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband, James R. Balles and grandson, Russell Balles. She is survived by her children and their families, James R. Balles Jr.; Patricia Wilson; Michael & Cindy Balles; Belinda & Gerald Macdonell; 8 grandchildren; 9 Great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; her brothers & sister-in-law, Roger & Marjorie Stephens, Lee Stephens, her in-laws, Pat Herbaugh, Mike & Yvonne Iaonne and also several nieces and nephews. She was active with the Boy Scouts of America and received a Silver Beaver Award. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her grandkids.

Private Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira. The family would like to thank the staff at Vestal Park for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
