Joyce A. Hoag
Whitney Point, NY - Joyce A. Hoag, 84, of Whitney Point, NY went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Hoag, Jr. children; Timothy Harding, Brenda Edsall, Robert Harding, step- children, Deb Hoag, Robert K. Hoag, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, Victor Jenks, Gary Jenks, sister, Sharon Butts, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was an employee at Endicott Johnson, Inc. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services, 2659 Main Street, Whitney Point, NY on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM observing COVID 19 regulations.. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.