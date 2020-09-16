1/
Joyce A. Hoag
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce A. Hoag

Whitney Point, NY - Joyce A. Hoag, 84, of Whitney Point, NY went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Hoag, Jr. children; Timothy Harding, Brenda Edsall, Robert Harding, step- children, Deb Hoag, Robert K. Hoag, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, Victor Jenks, Gary Jenks, sister, Sharon Butts, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was an employee at Endicott Johnson, Inc. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services, 2659 Main Street, Whitney Point, NY on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM observing COVID 19 regulations.. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved