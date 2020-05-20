Joyce A. Lee
Bainbridge - Joyce A. Lee, 84, NY, died May 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband Frederick Lee and her daughter Laurene M. Reichardt, along with two grandchildren, Matthew (Missy) Nichols and Jeremy (Katie) Nichols and 6 great-grandchildren. Her family would like to give special thanks to Chenango County Hospice for their kindness and professionalism they provided. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign her guest book at www.HeFuneralHome.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
