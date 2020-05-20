Joyce A. Lee
Bainbridge - Joyce A. Lee, 84, NY, died May 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband Frederick Lee and her daughter Laurene M. Reichardt, along with two grandchildren, Matthew (Missy) Nichols and Jeremy (Katie) Nichols and 6 great-grandchildren. Her family would like to give special thanks to Chenango County Hospice for their kindness and professionalism they provided. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign her guest book at www.HeFuneralHome.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 20 to May 24, 2020.