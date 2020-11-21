1/1
Joyce Ann Hujar
Joyce Ann Hujar

Apalachin - Joyce Ann Hujar, 79, of Apalachin peacefully passed away from Dementia surrounded by her loving family on November 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Martin and Helen Svarney (Prislupsky) and in-laws Joseph and Josephine Hujar (Gacioch) and brothers-in-law Richard Hujar,John Broadhurst and sister-in-laws Chris Reimer and Judith Hujar. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, John; children, Daniel (Aimee) Hujar, Kerri (Louis) DiCioccio, and Nicole (Dean) Cherry; 8 grandchildren, Julia, Taylor (Tyler), Ali-Kate, Jacob, Autumn, GIna, Syra, and Kurtis, 2 great-grandchildren, Amelia and Daphne; brother, Robert (Lynn) Svarney, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the extended Hujar family. Joyce was a fiery and boisterous woman who loved to share her thoughts. Joyce enjoyed sewing & cooking homemade meals for her family; especially canned beets for John. She loved growing orchids, long drives in the country & visiting wineries and casinos. She was also an avid shopaholic. Joyce had a loving and generous heart who volunteered in the community and at her children's schools for years. Joyce's passion for her children as they grew up was ceaseless, as she always attended concerts, sporting events, and other school activities. She loved chocolate martinis & vodka tonics, especially when socializing with John at the Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus, and Moose Lodge. Joyce and John loved to travel and visited their children all over the country. Joyce was also a dedicated and devoted employee with Owego-Apalachin School District for many years as a Teacher/Student Aide. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary's Church, Apalachin, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory can be made to The Humane Society. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Mikeska Funeral Home
161 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-1000
