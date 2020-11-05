Joyce Ann Triplett



Shickshinny, PA - Joyce Ann Triplett (Tonya) 52 passed away at Lordes Hospital on 10/30/2020.



She is predeceased by her parents Tom and Joyce Triplett. She is survived by her husband if 16 years Mark Simmonds, daughter Emily Simmonds, daughter Alexis Triplett, siblings Barbara Shadle, Sherry Ann Lowell, Terry & Tom Triplett and many cousins, nieces & nephews.



She was a good person and a good soul and loved animals. She enjoyed making candles, crafts and decorating for the holidays.



Expressions of sympathy may be made by doing something nice for someone today.



A semi-private service to be held in the near future.









