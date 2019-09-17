|
Joyce C Lewis
Endicott - Joyce C. Lewis, 78, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 surrounded in the love of her family.
Joyce is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, H. Glenn Lewis; her loving children: Cyril Lewis and Frances (Clifford) Alexander, her sister Kathleen Groff, 13 cherished grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Frances (Koplick) Dekar, her son H. Glenn Lewis, Jr. and her sister Delores Bailey. Joyce was a devoted member of Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine, NY and lived her faith every day. She was a licensed optician retiring in 1998 from Vestal Eye Care. When she was not 'doing' for her family or others she enjoyed tole painting, cross stitch and other crafts as well as cooking, gardening and reading. Stephen King novels were her favorite.
Recitation of the Rosary will start at 9:30 am on Thursday at Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine followed by a period of visitation from 10 until 11:45. At 12 Noon a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may kindly be directed to Mercy House, 212 N McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760 in loving memory of Joyce C. Lewis.
MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley is assisting the family and condolences and memories may be written in Joyce's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 17, 2019