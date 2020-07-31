1/1
Joyce Coppola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Coppola

Our beloved mother, Joyce Coppola, 93, passed away July 31, 2020. Joyce was a devout, giving person and a gifted artist and singer. She always knew the right thing to say and never had an unkind word for anyone. Her giggle will be greatly missed. She was proud of her many years of service as a nurse at Binghamton General Hospital and her work at Planned Parenthood. She was active all her life in the Church of the Good Shepherd.

She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent and son, Christopher. Joyce is survived by her children; Lawrence (Carrie VanAuken) Coppola, Carolyn and Chris Spencer, daughters-in-law, Denise Coppola and Ellen Coppola, treasured grandchildren, Cathleen Coppola, Jennifer Coppola, Candice Coppola, Corey (Daniella) Coppola, Austin Spencer and Paden Spencer, step grandchildren, Stephanie Milunich, Nicholas VanAuken, Tyler VanAuken, Kyle VanAuken and Katie VanAuken and great grandchildren, Tatiana and Anastasia Spencer. She leaves behind sister-in-law, Angie Coppola, special niece, AnneMarie Garzo, many other nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a time when it is safe for all to attend. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.

"She was the goodest person I know"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved