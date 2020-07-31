Joyce Coppola
Our beloved mother, Joyce Coppola, 93, passed away July 31, 2020. Joyce was a devout, giving person and a gifted artist and singer. She always knew the right thing to say and never had an unkind word for anyone. Her giggle will be greatly missed. She was proud of her many years of service as a nurse at Binghamton General Hospital and her work at Planned Parenthood. She was active all her life in the Church of the Good Shepherd.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent and son, Christopher. Joyce is survived by her children; Lawrence (Carrie VanAuken) Coppola, Carolyn and Chris Spencer, daughters-in-law, Denise Coppola and Ellen Coppola, treasured grandchildren, Cathleen Coppola, Jennifer Coppola, Candice Coppola, Corey (Daniella) Coppola, Austin Spencer and Paden Spencer, step grandchildren, Stephanie Milunich, Nicholas VanAuken, Tyler VanAuken, Kyle VanAuken and Katie VanAuken and great grandchildren, Tatiana and Anastasia Spencer. She leaves behind sister-in-law, Angie Coppola, special niece, AnneMarie Garzo, many other nieces, nephews and a large extended family.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a time when it is safe for all to attend. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
"She was the goodest person I know"