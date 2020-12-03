1/1
Joyce Diane (Brooker) Patton
1936 - 2020
Joyce Diane (Brooker) Patton

Endwell - Joyce D. Patton, age 84 passed away at Lourdes Hospital on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 due to advanced Dementia further complicated by Covid 19. Joyce was born in Binghamton on October 31, 1936. She was predeceased by her parents DuWard and Gertrude (Button) Brooker, grandparents DeWitt C. and Anna E. (Bowdish) Brooker, Israel and Wilhemina (Salie Button) Chauncy and half brother Albert C. Brooker and she was also predeceased by her husband Gerald F. Patton on December 8, 2004.

Joyce is survived by her brother James "Jim" and Evelyn (Ball) Brooker, niece Allison Lee (Brooker) Allmann and her favorite cousin Mary Smith.

Upon graduation from Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School she began her life long career as a legal secretary with a Schenectady law firm finishing up after working 43 years for Hinman Howard & Kattel in Binghamton.

Joyce liked music, the outdoors and travel. Her hobbies included Tole painting and antiquing.

Joyce requested that there be no services with the family having a private burial at Chenango Valley Cemetery.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
