Joyce Dutkowsky
Johnson City - Joyce Dutkowsky, passed away on April 8, 2019 at Wilson Medical Center, Johnson City, NY. Born July 4, 1935 in Washington County, PA. Retired from Broome Developmental and First Student Bus. Joyce loved her family, cooking, crocheting and knitting. Survivors include her children: Deborah (Rich) Pompey, of Glenwood, PA; Dawn Lipski, of Hackettstown, NJ; Yvonne Hunter, of Kirkwood, NY; Joanne Hochrun, John (Cheryl) Hochrun, of Binghamton, NY; John (Laverne) Dutkowsky, of Lubbock, TX; brother, Keith Robinson, of Susquehanna, PA; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 18, 2019