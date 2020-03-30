|
Joyce E. Mulvey
Joyce E. Mulvey, 80 formerly of Oxford passed away on March 28, 2020 in Allandale, NJ following a long illness. She was born on October 29, 1939 in Oxford a daughter of the late Maurice and Bertha (Meade) Ingraham.
She is survived by her children: Robert and Marla Niederer, and Diane and John Haltner; her grandchildren, Jason Niederer, Corwin and Sandy Niederer, Courtney Niederer, John Anthony Haltner, and Lillian Haltner and her great-granddaughter, Ada Niederer. She is also survived by her longtime companion Ken Pinney. She was predeceased by her husband, James Mulvey, and her siblings, Robert Ingraham, Maurice Ingraham and Melanie Palmer. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Joyce graduated from Oxford Academy and Central School. She worked for many years at the New York State Veterans Home and then was a House Director for OMRDD. She was very devoted to her children and grandchildren. She lived unselfishly for her family. She was also active in her community including: Girl Scouts, American Legion Auxiliary, Lionettes Club, Chenango County Archaeology Club, The North East Classic Car Museum, Senior Centers and the Moose Club. She enjoyed travel and she was thrilled to visit historic places such as Egypt, Rome, and Mexico. But she had as much fun traveling in the USA and spending time with family and friends in her house in Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to: chenangospca.org or 1660 County Road 32, Norwich, NY 13815, or to any local food pantry in your town.
Due to the current situation memorial services will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford, NY. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020