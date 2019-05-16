Joyce Elaine Andrews



formerly of Hallstead, PA - Joyce Elaine Andrews, 90, formerly of Hallstead, PA was called home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019 and was reunited with her husband of 59 years, Stephen. Joyce is survived by her sons, Richard Andrews, and James and Carol Andrews; three grandsons, Scott and Clarissa, Stephen and Mickelle, and Shaun and Amy Andrews; nine great grandchildren; a brother, James Howland; a sister, Dixie and John Russell; and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was also predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Terboss and Jean Harris. Joyce was an avid BINGO player. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post #6223. She enjoyed drawing and loved spending time with her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the V.F.W. Post #6223, 385 Main Street, Great Bend, PA 18821 or to Barnes-Kasson SNF 2872 Turnpike Street, Susquehanna, PA 18847.