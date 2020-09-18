Joyce (Karn) Gennarelli



Joyce (Karn) Gennarelli, 81, passed away peacefully at her nursing home in Oldsmar, FL, on Monday, September 7, 2020 after a long illness.



She is survived by her two sons, Joseph P Gennarelli and his wife, Lori Mendicino of Winfield, IL and Stephen C Gennarelli and his wife Erika, of Tampa, FL. She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Helen Karn of Binghamton, her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph P Gennarelli, Jr. and her two siblings, Phyllis Karn and Donald (Beaver) Karn of Binghamton.



Joyce was a devout Catholic and a member of St Vincent de Paul Church, Vestal, NY and was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School, Binghamton, NY. Joyce was a voracious reader and was very difficult to beat at Trivial Pursuit. She was a true neighborhood Mom who enjoyed having the kids over to play ball in the backyard.



Joyce enjoyed sports and like the rest of her family, was a fan of the New York Yankees and got to see her share of games in New York and in Tampa. Joyce enjoyed traveling and spent the final third of her life in Florida where she loved swimming, shopping and dining at local restaurants.



A memorial mass will be celebrated on a date to be determined.



The family would like to thank Genesis Westbay of Tampa for the loving care they administered to Joyce prior to her journey home.









