Joyce (Ellis) Greene
Vestal - Greene, Joyce (Ellis) 93, lifelong resident of Vestal passed away on October 20, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, who were her caregivers until the end.
She remembered the big flood of 1936. When her family paddled a row boat up Front St. with the dog and the parakeets. Soon after, they moved "up on the hill" never to worry about water again. She lived on the same parcel for over 80 years. She recently told her grandchildren the story of being an Aircraft Warning Services Observer during WWII. She would go to the lookout station on Jones Rd. to take a shift watching for enemy planes. She worked for Endicott Johnson right out of high school until she met and married the love of her life Herbert Greene. A blind date brought them together and kept them together for 41 years until his death in 1987. She loved her ceramics and the ladies that befriended her there.
She enjoyed camping and fishing from her early days in a tent with her young family to a camper at Woodland Lake in Warren Center. She was most proud of "her twins" as she called them. Her face lit up when they spent time with her even until the very end.
She is survived by her sister Brenda (Ellis) Lane, North Port, FL, her brother Kenneth Ellis (Joyce) Vestal. Her daughters Kathy Jo (William) Bankes, Jonesborough TN and Jackie (Michael) Adams, Brackney PA and her pride joy "her twins" Elizabeth and Madeline Adams, Brackney PA, several nieces and nephews and special neighbors Pat and Pete and Eric Ferguson.
She was proud of being her own version of the neighborhood watch for the corner of Glenwood and Jones Roads for over 80 years.
She thoroughly enjoyed her time at The Pavilion at Vestal Park and we are grateful to the compassionate caregivers and the kind residents she shared her time with for almost 2 years.
Thank you to all the compassionate care givers at Sacred Heart Hospice of North Eastern Pennsylvania.
Her goal every morning was to be sure her name was not in the obituaries and now that her story is complete, and it appears in the print, Rest In Peace, until we meet again, Nana.
At Joyce's request, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Any one wishing to make a charitable contribution can send donations to FACES:The National Craniofacial Association, P.O. Box 11082 Chattanooga, TN 37401 or through their website at https://www.facescranio.org
.