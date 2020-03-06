|
|
Joyce I. Green
Johnson City - Joyce Green, 85, formerly of Johnson City, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother "nana". She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Green; son David Green; daughter Kimberly Green. She is survived by her daughter and son in law Kathy and Gary Strong; son Ralph Green Jr.; sister Marie (Jack) Sheldon of Virginia; grandchildren Kristen (Elan) Ponder, Gary (Rachel) Strong Jr., Timothy (Beth) Strong, Catrina Vital-Herne, Kandice Green and Cody Green; several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was a retiree of Bradlees' Department Store, Oakdale Mall, Johnson City. She loved her family more than anything in her life. Nothing was more important to her. She will be greatly missed. A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020