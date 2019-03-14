Joyce I. von Wolfersdorf



Vestal - Joyce I. von Wolfersdorf, 88, with her children by her side went to be with the Lord February 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Alfred C. von Wolfersdorf, brothers and sister in laws, Jack and Marie Miller, James and Naomi Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Ulena (Cookie) Von Wolfersdorf, son Alfred (AJ) Von Wolfersdorf and his wife Linda, grandchildren David von Wolfersdorf, Charles Skinner, great grandchildren Ashley and Nathaniel Skinner, sister Janice Blystone, beloved nephews, nieces and many great friends. Joyce was a prep cook of Mama Lena's Restaurant for over 30 years. Her greatest joy was being with her family and friends. Joyce's smile would light up a room and her giggles were the sound of pure joy. She will always be in the hearts of the people that knew and loved her. There will be a private service in the very near future. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St., Binghamton, New York. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019