Brandon, FL - Joyce Kathryn Dickerson of Brandon, Florida passed away May 8, 2019 at the age of 49 after a long battle with cancer. Joyce grew up in Endwell, NY and graduated from Maine-Endwell Senior High School. She went on to attend the State University of New York at Binghamton, graduating with a B.S. degree in accounting.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Carol Lorence. She is survived by her loving husband Mark, brother Robert (Carrie), and nieces Regan and Paige.

Joyce was a devoted wife and caretaker for all of her family. She was brave and strong, loved by her family and friends and will be terribly missed.

Joyce also loved all types of animals and lovingly cared for her collies, cats, and guinea pigs. She was an avid scuba diver and enjoyed traveling.

In lieu of flowers, we would ask that donations be made in her name to the Humane Society of America.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to May 15, 2019
