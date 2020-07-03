Joyce Lavine
Vestal, Formerly Berkshire - Joyce A. Lavine, 88, is resting peacefully with the Lord. Formerly of Berkshire, she passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home where she has resided for the past six years. Joyce was born in Whitney Point, NY on May 12, 1932 to the late William and Lena (Hodge) Ryan. She was predeceased by her loving husband Henry E. Lavine. She is survived by her sons and daughters; Lena (Edwin) Sherwood, William (Lori) Lavine, Susan (Jay) Langton, Elizabeth (Chuck) Cassin, Darlene (Robert) Wait, Pauline (Douglas) Cron, John (Autumn) Lavine, 15 grandchildren and their spouses and 19 great grandchildren. Joyce loved spending time with her family and taking care of all those around her including the many adopted friends of her children. She will be remembered for her love of gardening and houseplants. She had an amazing "green thumb" and could bring plants back to life when you thought it was impossible. Joyce was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Church in Newark Valley. For many years she donated her time to the Berkshire Fire Department where she was lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary. The family would like to thank the West Wing Staff at Willow Point Nursing Home for the excellent care and compassion they gave to our Mom. A special time will be held privately for the family at MacPherson Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire, NY. In loving memory of Joyce, memorial gifts may be made in her name to the Berkshire Ladies Auxiliary or the Berkshire Free Library. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
